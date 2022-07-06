Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League Baseball MLBPA — Promoted Bruce Meyer to deputy executive director, Ian Penny to senior advisor to the executive director, Matt Nusbaum to general counsel, Kevin Slowey to senior director/player services, Chris Capuano to senior director/operations/business and strategy and Jeff Perconte to deputy general counsel. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk. Claimed LHP Kirk McCarty off waivers from Cleveland and optioned him... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLBPA — Promoted Bruce Meyer to deputy executive director, Ian Penny to senior advisor to the executive director, Matt Nusbaum to general counsel, Kevin Slowey to senior director/player services, Chris Capuano to senior director/operations/business and strategy and Jeff Perconte to deputy general counsel.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk. Claimed LHP Kirk McCarty off waivers from Cleveland and optioned him to Norfolk. Designated RHP Marcos Diplan for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Brayan Bello from Worcester (IL) and activated him. Designated RHP Hansel Robles for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Willy Peralta on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Will Vest from Toledo (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Returned OF Eloy Jimenez from rehab assignment in Charlotte (IL) and reinstated him from the 60-day IL. Placed INF Jake Burger on the 10-day IL and RHP Vince Velasquez on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte. Transferred INF Danny Mendick from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Miguel Castro from the restricted list. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Blake Weiman on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Kolby Allard from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned LHP John King to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Casey Lawrence from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo. Claimed RHP Matt Peacock off waivers from Kansas City. Designated RHP Shaun Anderson for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Silvino Bracho outright to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Kyle Hendricks on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Anderson Espinoza from Tennessee (SL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Tyler Mahle on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 3. Sent C Chris Okey outright to Louisville (IL). Activated RHP Ian Gibaut from waivers.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of RHP Jose Urena from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque (PCL). Designated INF Colton Welker for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated INF/Of Zach McKinstry and LHP Caleb Ferguson from the IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Pepiot to Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed INF/OF Chris Taylor on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated LHP David Peterson from the paternity list. Optioned RHP R.J. Alvarez to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Yerry De Los Santos from the COVID-19 list. Added LHP Manny Banuelos to the active roster. Optioned LHP Cam Vieaux to Indianapolis (IL). Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled C Joey Bart from Sacramento (PCL). Placed INF Evan Longoria on the 10-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Zach Racusin. Released 3B Jose Rosario.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Zach LeBlanc.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Justin Altinoff.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed 1B/LHP David Gauthier. Released OF Will Zimmerman.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Kevin Perez.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Aaron Holiday.

BROOKLYN NETS — Re-signed F Kessler Edwards. Named Igor Kokoskov, Adam Caporn and Trevor Hendry assistant coaches.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Re-signed F Cody Martin.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed C Andre Drummond. Re-signed F Derrick Jones Jr..

DENVER NUGGETS — Acquired Gs Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith from Washington in exchange for Gs Monte Morris and Will Barton.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed F Jae’Sean Tatte.

INDIANA PACERS — Re-signed F Jalen Smith.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Re-signed G Amir Coffey.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Lonnie Walker IV and F Marvin Bagley III.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed Gs Wesley Matthews and Jevon Carter and F Bobby Portis.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Acquired C Rudy Gobert from Utah in exchange for Gs Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and Leandro Bolmaro, F Jarrod Vanderbilt, draft rights to C Walker Kessler and 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks and a 2026 first-round pick swap.

PHOENIX SUNS — Acquired C Jock Landale from Atlanta in exchange for cash considerations.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Acquired F Jerami Grant from Detroit in exchange for a draft consideration.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed G Malik Monk. Acquired G Kevin Huerter from Atlanta in exchange for Fs Justin Holiday and Maurice Harkless.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Otto Porter Jr.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Delon Wright. Re-signed G Bradley Beal.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT Eddie Goldman to a one-year contract. Released S Brad Hawkins.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Acquired a conditional 2024 draft pick from Carolina in exchange for QB Baker Mayfield.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed D Jake Middleton to a three-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Kate Madigan assistant general manager.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Philadelphia M Jose Martinez an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner and an inappropriate gesture during a match on June 29 against Chicago Fire FC. Fined LA Galaxy F Kevin Cabral an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner during a match on June 29 against Minnesota United FC. Fined LA Galaxy M Daniel Aguirre an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during a match on June 29 against Minnesota United FC. Suspended LA Galaxy M Douglas Costa for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for violent conduct during a match on June 29 against Minnesota United FC. Fined Columbus D Milos Degenek an undisclosed amount for violating policy regarding hands to face/head/neck during a match on July 3 against Philadelphia Union. Suspended Real Salt Lake D Erik Holt for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for violent conduct during a match on July 3 against Minnesota United FC.

AUSTIN FC — Acquired F Washington Corozo on a six-month loan from Sporting Cristal (Peruvian top-flite side).

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Acquired a 2022 international roster slot from Charlotte FC in exchange for $200,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Acquired M Gaston Brugman from Parma Calcio 1913 (Italian Serie B) and signed him to a three-and-a half-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

COLLEGE

SHENANDOAH — Named Tessa Johnston lead assistant women’s basketball coach.

