Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Joe Smith from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Winder to St. Paul (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Danny Young from Tacoma (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced manager Charlie Montoyo has been fired. Named John Schneider intermim manager and Casey Candaele interim bench coach.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Arnold Ebiketie to a four-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Josh Brown to a two-year contract and Fs Nick Bjugstad and Laurent Dauphin and D Troy Stecher to one-year contracts.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed LW Darren Helm to a one-year contract extension and D Josh Manson to a four-year contract extension.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed LW Evander Kane to a four-year contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Nathan Staios to a three-year, entry-level contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed RW Alex Belzille, LW Joel Teasdale and C Nate Schnarr to one-year, two-way contracts.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Jimmy Huntington and G Devin Cooley to standard player contracts (SPC).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired F Erik Haula from Boston in exchange for F Pavel Zacha. Signed D Brendan Smith to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired D Ty Emberson from Arizona in exchange for D Patrick Nemeth, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2026 second-round draft pick.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Felix Robert to a two-year, entry-level contract and Ds Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak and F Anthony Cirelli to eight-year contract extensions and D Ian Cole and F Vladislav Namestnikov to one-year contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Promoted D Sami Guerdiri to their active roster from Loudoun United FC (USL Championship).

INTER MIAMI CF — Acquired $500,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from Philadelphia Union in exchange for the permanent transfer of F Julián Carranza.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Loaned F Edward Kizza to Pittsburgh Rioverhounds SC (USL Championship) for the rest of the season.

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Named Nick Fortini associate athletic director/sports information director.

ROWAN — Named Kurt Kingett football special teams coordinator/defensive backs coach.

