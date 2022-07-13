Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Joe Smith from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Winder to St. Paul (IL). SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Danny Young from Tacoma (PCL). TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHPs A.J. Alexy and Josh Sborz from Round Rock (PCL). Placed RHP Joe Barlow on the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Round Rock. Transferred RHP Jonathan Hernandez rehab assignment from Round Rock to Frisco (TL). TORONTO... READ MORE

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Joe Smith from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Winder to St. Paul (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Danny Young from Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHPs A.J. Alexy and Josh Sborz from Round Rock (PCL). Placed RHP Joe Barlow on the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Round Rock. Transferred RHP Jonathan Hernandez rehab assignment from Round Rock to Frisco (TL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced manager Charlie Montoyo has been fired. Named John Schneider interim manager and Casey Candaele interim bench coach.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated LHP Daniel Norris from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Swarmer to Iowa (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Tyler Clippard from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Tanner Rainey on the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Arnold Ebiketie to a four-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Frank Vatrano to a three-year contract.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Josh Brown to a two-year contract and Fs Nick Bjugstad and Laurent Dauphin and D Troy Stecher to one-year contracts.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed LW Victor Olofsson to a two-year contract extension and D Ilya Lyubushkin and G Eric Comrie to two-year contracts.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed LW A.J. Greer to a two-year contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed C Kevin Rooney to a two-year contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Acquired D Brent Burns and C Lane Pederson from San Jose in exchange for C Steven Lorentz, G Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional 2023 draft pick.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed LW Andreas Athanasiou and C Max Domi to one-year contracts.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed LW Darren Helm to a one-year contract extension and D Josh Manson to a four-year contract extension.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed Ds David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk to three-year, entry-level contracts.

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Mason Marchment to a four-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed C Marco Kasper to a three-year, entry-level contract and C Andrew Copp to a five-year contract and D Olli Maatta to a one-year contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed LW Evander Kane to a four-year contract and G Jack Campbell to a five-year contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Nathan Staios to a three-year, entry-level contract and D Anthony Bitetto and F Colin White to one-year, two-way contracts and F Nick Cousins to a two-year contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed RW Alex Belzille, LW Joel Teasdale and C Nate Schnarr to one-year, two-way contracts.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Brandon Baddock and D Andrej Sustr to one-year, two-way contracts and Fs Steven Fogarty and Nic Petan to two-year, two-way contracts.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Jimmy Huntington and G Devin Cooley to standard player contracts (SPC).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired F Erik Haula from Boston in exchange for F Pavel Zacha. Signed D Brendan Smith to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired D Ty Emberson from Arizona in exchange for D Patrick Nemeth, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2026 second-round draft pick. Signed C Vincent Trocheck to a seven-year contract. Signed G Jaroslav Halak to a one-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed RW Claude Giroux to a three-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed D Xavier Ouellet to a two-year, two-way contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Robert Thomas to an eight-year contract extension and D Nick Leddy to a four-year contract extension and G Thomas Greiss to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Felix Robert to a two-year, entry-level contract and Ds Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak and F Anthony Cirelli to eight-year contract extensions and D Ian Cole and F Vladislav Namestnikov to one-year contracts.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed G Dennis Hildeby to a three-year, entry-level contract and G Ilya Samsonov, RW Nicolas Aube-Kubei and C Adam Gaudette to one-year contracts.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed C Curtis Lazar to a three-year contract and D Wyatt Kalynuk and G Collin Delia to one-year, two-way contracts.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Darcy Kuemper to a five-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Promoted D Sami Guerdiri to their active roster from Loudoun United FC (USL Championship).

INTER MIAMI CF — Acquired $500,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from Philadelphia Union in exchange for the permanent transfer of F Julián Carranza.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Loaned F Edward Kizza to Pittsburgh Rioverhounds SC (USL Championship) for the rest of the season.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed G Javier Otero to a short-term contract.

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Named Nick Fortini associate athletic director/sports information director.

ROWAN — Named Kurt Kingett football special teams coordinator/defensive backs coach.

