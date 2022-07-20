Wednesday’s Transactions

BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Kyle Korver director of player affairs and development.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released S Dallin Leavitt.
HOCKEYNational Hoceky League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Gabriel Carlsson to a one-year, two-way contract.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired up to $325,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from D.C. United in exchange for F Miguel Berry.
NASHVILLE SC — Extended contract of general manager Mike Jacobs.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Jose Kleberson assistant coach.
ORLANDO CITY FC — Acquired F Nicholas Gioacchini from Stade Malherbe Caen (France Ligue 2) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Transferred D Stuart Findlay to Oxford United FC (EFL League One) in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Transferred M Simon Colyn to Jong PSV (Eerste Divisie).
