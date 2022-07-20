Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLNational League CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Dauri Moreta from the 15-day IL. BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Kyle Korver director of player affairs and development. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Re-signed G Kenrich Williams to a veteran extension. FOOTBALLNational Football League BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed WR Devon William on the reserve/did not report list. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Christian Watson to a four-year contract. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released S Dallin... READ MORE

BASEBALL National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Dauri Moreta from the 15-day IL.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Kyle Korver director of player affairs and development.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Re-signed G Kenrich Williams to a veteran extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed WR Devon William on the reserve/did not report list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Christian Watson to a four-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released S Dallin Leavitt and G Jordan Meredith. Signed CB Ike Brown.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Craig James.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Suspended Saskatchewan WR D’haquille Williams one game for ripping off an opponent’s helmet and throwing it at him and fined Toronto DB Shaquille Richardson an undisclosed amount for initiating a confrontation during pre-game warmups in a game on July 16 between both teams.

HOCKEY National Hoceky League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Gabriel Carlsson to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired up to $325,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from D.C. United in exchange for F Miguel Berry.

NASHVILLE SC — Extended contract of general manager Mike Jacobs.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Jose Kleberson assistant coach.

ORLANDO CITY FC — Acquired F Nicholas Gioacchini from Stade Malherbe Caen (France Ligue 2) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Transferred D Stuart Findlay to Oxford United FC (EFL League One) in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Transferred M Simon Colyn to Jong PSV (Eerste Divisie).

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Suspended Angel City director Eni Aluko one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for entering the field during a match on July 9 against San Diego Wave FC.

