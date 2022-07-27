Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Jackson Holliday on a minor league contract. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Angel Zerpa on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jackson Kowar from Omaha (IL). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Janson Junk from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Austin Warren to Salt Lake. NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Shane Greene elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment. TEXAS RANGERS... READ MORE

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Jackson Holliday on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Angel Zerpa on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jackson Kowar from Omaha (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Janson Junk from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Austin Warren to Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Shane Greene elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brock Porter on a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Heaney from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Reed from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger and RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Peter Strzelecki from Nashville (IL). Optioned LHP Ethan Small to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Blade Tidwell, OF Nick Morabito and INF Jacob Reimer on minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP John Lynch on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

Reinstated INF Nick Bottari to the active list. Placed OF Dustin Woodcock on the IL, retroactive to July 18.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Simone Fontecchio.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT Darrion Daniels.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Bailey Gaither. Placed G Ben Cleveland on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Jaycee Horn on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Announced the retirement of CB Rashaan Melvin.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Roquan Smith and DL Sam Kamara on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed S Dane Cruikshank, CB Michael Joseph and WR Tajae Sharpe on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Drew Pitt. Waived CB John Brannon. Activated G Alex Cappa and RB Samaje Perine from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Named Fredi Knighten assistant offensive coach.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR Michael Gallup, WR Dontario Drummond, CB Quandre Mosely and LB Aaron Hansford on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed LB Damone Clark on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OT Cameron Fleming.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed RB Jason Cabinda on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed S C.J. Moore on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Placed T Dan Skipper on the non-football illness list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Caliph Brice.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DL Jordan Jenkins, DB Tristin McCollum and TE Teagan Quitoriano on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated DE Tyquan Lewis and S Rodney McLeod from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Tino Ellis.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated WR Michael Thomas from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated TE Daniel Bellinger from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed T Garrett McGhin. Waived T Kamaal Seymour.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated T George Fant from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released OLB Dee Ford.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed Gs Keenan Forbes and Eric Wilson and TE Jake Hausmann. Signed LB K.J. Wright to a one-day contract to allow him to retire with the team.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed C Mikhail Maltsev to a one-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced LW Janne Kuokkanen signed a one-year contract with Fribourg-Gotteron (Switzerland).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed C Tanner Laczynski to a two-year contract.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed C Ryan Donato to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed D Cole Clayton to a two-year contract.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed RW Todd Burgess.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Brent Beaudoin.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CHARLOTTE FC — Waived M Titi Ortiz.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired M Victor Palsson from Club FC Schalke 04 (German Bundesliga) on a permanent transfer pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Acquired F Nelson Quinones on loan from Once Caldas (liga DIMAYOR) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired F Ivan Angulo from Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras (Serie A) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

COLLEGE

DAKOTA ST. — Named Andy Yost assistant football coach/offensive coordinator.

DAYTON — Named Sean Damaska director of men’s basketball operations.

KANSAS ST. — Named Rodney Perry assistant men’s basketball coach.

ST. AUGUSTINE’S — Named Marque Carrington assistant men’s basketball coach.

