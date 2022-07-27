Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Jackson Holliday on a minor league contract. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Angel Zerpa on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jackson Kowar from Omaha (IL). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Janson Junk from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Austin Warren to Salt Lake. NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Shane Greene elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment. TAMPA BAY... READ MORE

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Jackson Holliday on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Angel Zerpa on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jackson Kowar from Omaha (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Janson Junk from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Austin Warren to Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Shane Greene elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Matt Wisler on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 24. Recalled RHP Ralph Garza Jr. from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brock Porter on a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Heaney from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Reed from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger and RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Peter Strzelecki from Nashville (IL). Optioned LHP Ethan Small to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Blade Tidwell, OF Nick Morabito and INF Jacob Reimer on minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP John Lynch on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated INF Nick Bottari to the active list. Placed OF Dustin Woodcock on the IL, retroactive to July 18.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed LHP Franklyn Hernandez and RHP Jeff Rotz.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Troy Viola.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Matt Reitz.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Re-signed G James Harden.

PHOENIX SUNS — Agreed to terms with head coach Monty Williams on a multi-year contract extension.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Simone Fontecchio.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT Darrion Daniels.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Bailey Gaither. Placed G Ben Cleveland on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Activated WR Binjimen Victor from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Jaycee Horn and LB Shaq Thompson on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Announced the retirement of CB Rashaan Melvin.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Roquan Smith and DL Sam Kamara on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed S Dane Cruikshank, CB Michael Joseph and WR Tajae Sharpe on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Drew Pitt. Waived CB John Brannon. Activated G Alex Cappa and RB Samaje Perine from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Named Fredi Knighten assistant offensive coach.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR Michael Gallup, WR Dontario Drummond, CB Quandre Mosely and LB Aaron Hansford on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed LB Damone Clark on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OT Cameron Fleming.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed RB Jason Cabinda on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed S C.J. Moore on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Placed T Dan Skipper on the non-football illness list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Caliph Brice. Activated OT Caleb Jones, DE Dean Lowry and RB Patrick Taylor from the non-football injury (NFI) list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DL Jordan Jenkins, DB Tristin McCollum and TE Teagan Quitoriano on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated DE Tyquan Lewis and S Rodney McLeod from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived DT Cortez Broughton. Signed DE Azur Kamara.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Tino Ellis.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DT Davon Godchaux to a two-year contract extension.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated WR Michael Thomas and TE Nick Vannett from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed LB Pete Werner on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated TE Daniel Bellinger from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed T Garrett McGhin. Waived T Kamaal Seymour.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated T George Fant from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed DB Luq Barcoo. REleased DB Jovante Moffatt.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Jaeden Graham, C Cameron Tom and WR Lance Lenoir. Waived OT Jarrid Williams. Placed TE Richard Rogers, T/G Brett Toth and TE Tyree Jackson on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed DT Noah Elliss on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released OLB Dee Ford. Placed DT Kalia Davis on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed Gs Keenan Forbes and Eric Wilson and TE Jake Hausmann. Signed LB K.J. Wright to a one-day contract to allow him to retire with the team. Placed LB Ben Burr-Kirven on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed C Mikhail Maltsev to a one-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced LW Janne Kuokkanen signed a one-year contract with Fribourg-Gotteron (Switzerland).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed C Tanner Laczynski to a two-year contract.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed C Ryan Donato to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed D Cole Clayton to a two-year contract.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed RW Todd Burgess.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Brent Beaudoin.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CHARLOTTE FC — Waived M Titi Ortiz.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired M Victor Palsson from Club FC Schalke 04 (German Bundesliga) on a permanent transfer pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Acquired F Nelson Quinones on loan from Once Caldas (liga DIMAYOR) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired F Ivan Angulo from Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras (Serie A) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Juan David Mosquera from Independiente Medellin (Categoria Primera A) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.

COLLEGE

DAKOTA ST. — Named Andy Yost assistant football coach/offensive coordinator.

DAYTON — Named Sean Damaska director of men’s basketball operations.

KANSAS ST. — Named Rodney Perry assistant men’s basketball coach.

ST. AUGUSTINE’S — Named Marque Carrington assistant men’s basketball coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.