White Sox take on the Giants after Abreu’s 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (35-39, third in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (40-34, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-1, 6.19 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (3-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -149, White Sox +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the San Francisco Giants after Jose Abreu’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

San Francisco has a 21-17 record in home games and a 40-34 record overall. The Giants have a 19-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has a 35-39 record overall and a 19-18 record in road games. The White Sox are 17-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 10-for-31 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has a .302 batting average to rank fourth on the White Sox, and has 12 doubles and seven home runs. Abreu is 16-for-39 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by four runs

White Sox: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

