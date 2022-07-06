Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wild re-sign defenseman Jake Middleton to 3-year deal

The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 9:29 pm
< a min read
      

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild re-signed defenseman Jake Middleton to a three-year, $7.35 million contract Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Canadian split last season between San Jose and Minnesota, joining the Wild on March 21 in a trade for goalie Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round selection this year.

Middleton had three goals and six assists in 45 games for San Jose, then added a goal and four assists in 21 regular-season games for Minnesota....

READ MORE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild re-signed defenseman Jake Middleton to a three-year, $7.35 million contract Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Canadian split last season between San Jose and Minnesota, joining the Wild on March 21 in a trade for goalie Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round selection this year.

Middleton had three goals and six assists in 45 games for San Jose, then added a goal and four assists in 21 regular-season games for Minnesota. He also had an assist in six playoff games.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|13 2022 - FAR Supplement - IAAR -...
7|13 Reimagining Higher Education Technology...
7|13 Preparing for 988: The Groundwork,...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories