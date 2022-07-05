Wimbledon Results

Tuesday

Tuesday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Jule Niemeier, Germany, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (12), France, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (8), United States, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (10), Australia, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

