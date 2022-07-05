Wimbledon Results

Tuesday
Tuesday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Jule Niemeier, Germany, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Third Round
Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (12), France, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (8), United States, walkover.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (10), Australia, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2.
