Wimbledon Results

Friday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, walkover.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (4), Latvia, 6-2, 6-2.
