Wimbledon Results

Friday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (4), Latvia, 6-2, 6-2.

