Wimbledon updates | Halep, Nadal both play on Centre Court

The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 6:38 am
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

11:30 a.m.

Two former champions will be on Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Simona Halep, the 2019 champion at the All England Club, will be up first against Amanda Anisimova. Two-time champion Rafael Nadal will follow against Taylor Fritz.

Both Anisimova and Fritz are Americans and will be trying to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time.

On No. 1 Court, Ajla Tomljanovic will face 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina before Nick Kyrgios takes on Cristian Garin in the later match.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

