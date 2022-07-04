WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

L

Pct

GB Chicago

15

5

.750

— Connecticut

14

7

.667

1½ Washington

13

10

.565

3½ Atlanta

10

11

.476

5½ New York

8

12

.400

7 Indiana

5

17

.227

11 WESTERN... READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 15 5 .750 — Connecticut 14 7 .667 1½ Washington 13 10 .565 3½ Atlanta 10 11 .476 5½ New York 8 12 .400 7 Indiana 5 17 .227 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 15 6 .714 — Seattle 13 8 .619 2 Los Angeles 9 11 .450 5½ Dallas 9 12 .429 6 Phoenix 9 13 .409 6½ Minnesota 7 15 .318 8½

___

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut 74, Washington 72, OT

Atlanta 90, Seattle 76

Los Angeles 84, New York 74

Minnesota 102, Las Vegas 71

Monday’s Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.