On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
July 4, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

Chicago
15
5
.750

Connecticut
14
7
.667

Washington
13
10
.565

Atlanta
10
11
.476

New York
8
12
.400
7

Indiana
5
17
.227
11

WESTERN...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 15 5 .750
Connecticut 14 7 .667
Washington 13 10 .565
Atlanta 10 11 .476
New York 8 12 .400 7
Indiana 5 17 .227 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 15 6 .714
Seattle 13 8 .619 2
Los Angeles 9 11 .450
Dallas 9 12 .429 6
Phoenix 9 13 .409
Minnesota 7 15 .318

___

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut 74, Washington 72, OT

Atlanta 90, Seattle 76

Los Angeles 84, New York 74

Minnesota 102, Las Vegas 71

Monday’s Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|11 TECHSPO Los Angeles 2022 Technology...
7|11 EC-Council SOC Analyst Training -...
7|11 JADC2: All Domain Warfare Symposium
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories