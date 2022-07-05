WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W
L
Pct
GB
Chicago
15
5
.750
—
Connecticut
14
7
.667
1½
Washington
13
10
.565
3½
Atlanta
10
11
.476
5½
New York
8
12
.400
7
Indiana
5
17
.227
11
WESTERN...
