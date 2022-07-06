WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 15 6 .714 — Connecticut 14 8 .636 1½ Washington 13 10 .565 3 Atlanta 10 11 .476 5 New York 8 12 .400 6½ Indiana 5 18 .217 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 15 6 .714 — Seattle 14 8 .636 1½ Los Angeles 10 11 .476 5 Dallas 10 12 .455 5½ Phoenix 9 14 .391 7 Minnesota 8 15 .348 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 95, Indiana 73

Dallas 82, Connecticut 71

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 81, Chicago 78

Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

