WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 15 6 .714
Connecticut 14 8 .636
Washington 13 10 .565 3
Atlanta 10 11 .476 5
New York 8 12 .400
Indiana 5 18 .217 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 15 6 .714
Seattle 14 8 .636
Los Angeles 10 11 .476 5
Dallas 10 12 .455
Phoenix 9 14 .391 7
Minnesota 8 15 .348 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 95, Indiana 73

Dallas 82, Connecticut 71

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 81, Chicago 78

Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

