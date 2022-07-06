WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Connecticut
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Washington
|13
|10
|.565
|3
|Atlanta
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|New York
|8
|12
|.400
|6½
|Indiana
|5
|18
|.217
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Seattle
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Los Angeles
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Dallas
|10
|12
|.455
|5½
|Phoenix
|9
|14
|.391
|7
|Minnesota
|8
|15
|.348
|8
___
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 95, Indiana 73
Dallas 82, Connecticut 71
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 81, Chicago 78
Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
