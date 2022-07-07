WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 15 6 .714 — Connecticut 14 8 .636 1½ Washington 14 10 .583 2½ Atlanta 10 12 .455 5½ New York 9 12 .429 6 Indiana 5 18 .217 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 15 7 .682 — Seattle 14 8 .636 1 Los Angeles 10 11 .476 4½ Dallas 10 12 .455 5 Phoenix 9 14 .391 6½ Minnesota 8 15 .348 7½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 81, Chicago 78

Washington 85, Atlanta 66

New York 116, Las Vegas 107

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

2022 All-Star Game

Team Wilson vs Team Stewart, 1 p.m., Chicago

