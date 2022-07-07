On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
July 7, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

Chicago
15
6
.714

Connecticut
14
8
.636

Washington
14
10
.583

Atlanta
10
12
.455

New York
9
12
.429
6

Indiana
5
18
.217
11

WESTERN...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 15 6 .714
Connecticut 14 8 .636
Washington 14 10 .583
Atlanta 10 12 .455
New York 9 12 .429 6
Indiana 5 18 .217 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 15 7 .682
Seattle 14 8 .636 1
Los Angeles 10 11 .476
Dallas 10 12 .455 5
Phoenix 9 14 .391
Minnesota 8 15 .348

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 81, Chicago 78

Washington 85, Atlanta 66

New York 116, Las Vegas 107

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

2022 All-Star Game

Team Wilson vs Team Stewart, 1 p.m., Chicago

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|13 2022 - FAR Supplement - IAAR -...
7|13 Reimagining Higher Education Technology...
7|13 Preparing for 988: The Groundwork,...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories