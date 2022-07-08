WNBA Glance

On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 16 6 .727
Connecticut 14 8 .636 2
Washington 14 10 .583 3
Atlanta 10 12 .455 6
New York 9 13 .409 7
Indiana 5 19 .208 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 15 7 .682
Seattle 15 8 .652 ½
Los Angeles 10 12 .455 5
Dallas 10 12 .455 5
Phoenix 10 14 .417 6
Minnesota 8 15 .348

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 93, Indiana 84

Phoenix 84, New York 81

Seattle 106, Los Angeles 69

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

2022 All-Star Game

Team Wilson vs Team Stewart, 1 p.m., Chicago

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

