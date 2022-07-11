WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 16 6 .727 — Connecticut 14 8 .636 2 Washington 14 10 .583 3 Atlanta 10 12 .455 6 New York 9 13 .409 7 Indiana 5 19 .208 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 15 7 .682 — Seattle 15 8 .652 ½ Los Angeles 10 12 .455 5 Dallas 10 12 .455 5 Phoenix 10 14 .417 6 Minnesota 8 15 .348 7½

___

Sunday’s Games

2022 All-Star Game

Team 134, Team 112

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas at New York, 11 a.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

