WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
July 12, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 16 6 .727
Connecticut 14 8 .636 2
Washington 14 10 .583 3
Atlanta 10 12 .455 6
New York 9 13 .409 7
Indiana 5 19 .208 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 15 7 .682
Seattle 15 8 .652 ½
Los Angeles 10 12 .455 5
Dallas 10 12 .455 5
Phoenix 10 14 .417 6
Minnesota 8 15 .348

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas at New York, 11 a.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Top Stories