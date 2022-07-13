WNBA Glance

On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 17 6 .739
Connecticut 14 8 .636
Washington 15 10 .600 3
Atlanta 10 13 .435 7
New York 9 14 .391 8
Indiana 5 19 .208 12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 16 7 .696
Seattle 16 8 .667 ½
Los Angeles 10 13 .435 6
Dallas 10 13 .435 6
Phoenix 10 15 .400 7
Minnesota 9 15 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 83, Dallas 74

Las Vegas 107, New York 101

Chicago 90, Atlanta 75

Minnesota 118, Phoenix 107, 2OT

Washington 94, Los Angeles 81

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas at New York, 11 a.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

