WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Connecticut
|14
|8
|.636
|2½
|Washington
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Atlanta
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|New York
|9
|14
|.391
|8
|Indiana
|5
|19
|.208
|12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Seattle
|16
|8
|.667
|½
|Los Angeles
|10
|13
|.435
|6
|Dallas
|10
|13
|.435
|6
|Phoenix
|10
|15
|.400
|7
|Minnesota
|9
|15
|.375
|7½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 83, Dallas 74
Las Vegas 107, New York 101
Chicago 90, Atlanta 75
Minnesota 118, Phoenix 107, 2OT
Washington 94, Los Angeles 81
Wednesday’s Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 12 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas at New York, 11 a.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
