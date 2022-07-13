WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 17 6 .739 — Connecticut 14 8 .636 2½ Washington 15 10 .600 3 Atlanta 10 13 .435 7 New York 9 14 .391 8 Indiana 5 19 .208 12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 16 7 .696 — Seattle 16 8 .667 ½ Los Angeles 10 13 .435 6 Dallas 10 13 .435 6 Phoenix 10 15 .400 7 Minnesota 9 15 .375 7½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 83, Dallas 74

Las Vegas 107, New York 101

Chicago 90, Atlanta 75

Minnesota 118, Phoenix 107, 2OT

Washington 94, Los Angeles 81

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas at New York, 11 a.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

