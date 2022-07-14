On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

Chicago
17
6
.739

Connecticut
15
8
.652
2

Washington
15
10
.600
3

Atlanta
10
13
.435
7

New York
9
14
.391
8

Indiana
5
20
.200
13

WESTERN...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 17 6 .739
Connecticut 15 8 .652 2
Washington 15 10 .600 3
Atlanta 10 13 .435 7
New York 9 14 .391 8
Indiana 5 20 .200 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 16 7 .696
Seattle 16 8 .667 ½
Los Angeles 10 13 .435 6
Dallas 10 13 .435 6
Phoenix 10 15 .400 7
Minnesota 9 15 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut 89, Indiana 81

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas at New York, 11 a.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|20 2022 - FAR Supplement - JAR - Justice...
7|20 NIST Customer Verification Compliance...
7|20 A Winning FOIA Recipe: The Ingredients...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories