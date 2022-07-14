WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 17 6 .739 — Connecticut 15 8 .652 2 Washington 15 10 .600 3 Atlanta 10 13 .435 7 New York 9 14 .391 8 Indiana 5 20 .200 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 16 7 .696 — Seattle 16 8 .667 ½ Los Angeles 10 13 .435 6 Dallas 10 13 .435 6 Phoenix 10 15 .400 7 Minnesota 9 15 .375 7½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut 89, Indiana 81

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas at New York, 11 a.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m.

