WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W
L
Pct
GB
Chicago
17
6
.739
—
Connecticut
15
8
.652
2
Washington
15
10
.600
3
Atlanta
10
13
.435
7
New York
9
14
.391
8
Indiana
5
20
.200
13
WESTERN...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Connecticut
|15
|8
|.652
|2
|Washington
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Atlanta
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|New York
|9
|14
|.391
|8
|Indiana
|5
|20
|.200
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Seattle
|16
|8
|.667
|½
|Los Angeles
|10
|13
|.435
|6
|Dallas
|10
|13
|.435
|6
|Phoenix
|10
|15
|.400
|7
|Minnesota
|9
|15
|.375
|7½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Connecticut 89, Indiana 81
Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas at New York, 11 a.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.