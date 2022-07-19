WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 19 6 .760 — Connecticut 16 9 .640 3 Washington 16 11 .593 4 Atlanta 11 14 .440 8 New York 9 15 .375 9½ Indiana 5 22 .185 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 18 7 .720 — Seattle 17 8 .680 1 Dallas 11 14 .440 7 Los Angeles 10 14 .417 7½ Phoenix 11 16 .407 8 Minnesota 10 17 .370 9

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

New York at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New York at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

