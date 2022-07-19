On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
July 19, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

Chicago
19
6
.760

Connecticut
16
9
.640
3

Washington
16
11
.593
4

Atlanta
11
14
.440
8

New York
9
15
.375

Indiana
5
22
.185
15

WESTERN...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 19 6 .760
Connecticut 16 9 .640 3
Washington 16 11 .593 4
Atlanta 11 14 .440 8
New York 9 15 .375
Indiana 5 22 .185 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 18 7 .720
Seattle 17 8 .680 1
Dallas 11 14 .440 7
Los Angeles 10 14 .417
Phoenix 11 16 .407 8
Minnesota 10 17 .370 9

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

New York at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New York at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|26 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
7|26 TargetGov Meet the Experts - Develop...
7|26 Taking a Holistic Approach to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories