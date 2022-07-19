WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W
L
Pct
GB
Chicago
19
6
.760
—
Connecticut
16
9
.640
3
Washington
16
11
.593
4
Atlanta
11
14
.440
8
New York
9
15
.375
9½
Indiana
5
22
.185
15
WESTERN...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Connecticut
|16
|9
|.640
|3
|Washington
|16
|11
|.593
|4
|Atlanta
|11
|14
|.440
|8
|New York
|9
|15
|.375
|9½
|Indiana
|5
|22
|.185
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Seattle
|17
|8
|.680
|1
|Dallas
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Los Angeles
|10
|14
|.417
|7½
|Phoenix
|11
|16
|.407
|8
|Minnesota
|10
|17
|.370
|9
___
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
New York at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
New York at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.