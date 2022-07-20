WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Connecticut
|17
|9
|.654
|2½
|Washington
|16
|11
|.593
|4
|Atlanta
|12
|14
|.462
|7½
|New York
|9
|16
|.360
|10
|Indiana
|5
|23
|.179
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Seattle
|17
|8
|.680
|½
|Los Angeles
|11
|14
|.440
|6½
|Dallas
|11
|14
|.440
|6½
|Phoenix
|11
|16
|.407
|7½
|Minnesota
|10
|17
|.370
|8½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 82, New York 63
Atlanta 92, Las Vegas 76
Los Angeles 86, Indiana 79
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
New York at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
