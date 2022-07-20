On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
July 20, 2022 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 19 6 .760
Connecticut 17 9 .654
Washington 16 11 .593 4
Atlanta 12 14 .462
New York 9 16 .360 10
Indiana 5 23 .179 15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 18 8 .692
Seattle 17 8 .680 ½
Los Angeles 11 14 .440
Dallas 11 14 .440
Phoenix 11 16 .407
Minnesota 10 17 .370

___

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut 82, New York 63

Atlanta 92, Las Vegas 76

Los Angeles 86, Indiana 79

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New York at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Top Stories