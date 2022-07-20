WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 19 6 .760 — Connecticut 17 9 .654 2½ Washington 16 11 .593 4 Atlanta 12 14 .462 7½ New York 9 16 .360 10 Indiana 5 23 .179 15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 18 8 .692 — Seattle 17 8 .680 ½ Los Angeles 11 14 .440 6½ Dallas 11 14 .440 6½ Phoenix 11 16 .407 7½ Minnesota 10 17 .370 8½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut 82, New York 63

Atlanta 92, Las Vegas 76

Los Angeles 86, Indiana 79

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New York at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

