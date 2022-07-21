On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
July 21, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

x-Chicago
20
6
.769

Connecticut
17
9
.654
3

Washington
16
11
.593

Atlanta
12
14
.462
8

New York
9
16
.360
10½

Indiana
5
23
.179
16

WESTERN...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 20 6 .769
Connecticut 17 9 .654 3
Washington 16 11 .593
Atlanta 12 14 .462 8
New York 9 16 .360 10½
Indiana 5 23 .179 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 18 8 .692
Seattle 17 9 .654 1
Los Angeles 11 14 .440
Dallas 11 14 .440
Phoenix 11 16 .407
Minnesota 10 17 .370

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 78, Seattle 74

Thursday’s Games

New York at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|27 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
7|27 NIST/OCR-HIPAA Risk Analysis & Risk...
7|27 Digitize and Streamline Human Resources...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories