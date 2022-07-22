WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

L

Pct

GB x-Chicago

21

6

.778

— Connecticut

18

9

.667

3 Washington

17

11

.607

4½ Atlanta

12

15

.444

9 New York

9

17

.346

11½ Indiana

5

24

.172

17 WESTERN... READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 21 6 .778 — Connecticut 18 9 .667 3 Washington 17 11 .607 4½ Atlanta 12 15 .444 9 New York 9 17 .346 11½ Indiana 5 24 .172 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 19 8 .704 — Seattle 17 9 .654 1½ Los Angeles 12 14 .462 6½ Dallas 11 15 .423 7½ Phoenix 11 16 .407 8 Minnesota 10 18 .357 9½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 78, New York 69

Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 78

Las Vegas 90, Indiana 77

Friday’s Games

Connecticut 94, Minnesota 84

Chicago 89, Dallas 83

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.