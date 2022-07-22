WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|Connecticut
|18
|9
|.667
|3
|Washington
|17
|11
|.607
|4½
|Atlanta
|12
|15
|.444
|9
|New York
|9
|17
|.346
|11½
|Indiana
|5
|24
|.172
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Seattle
|17
|9
|.654
|1½
|Los Angeles
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Dallas
|11
|15
|.423
|7½
|Phoenix
|11
|16
|.407
|8
|Minnesota
|10
|18
|.357
|9½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Thursday’s Games
Washington 78, New York 69
Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 78
Las Vegas 90, Indiana 77
Friday’s Games
Connecticut 94, Minnesota 84
Chicago 89, Dallas 83
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
