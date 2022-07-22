Trending:
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
July 22, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 21 6 .778
Connecticut 18 9 .667 3
Washington 17 11 .607
Atlanta 12 15 .444 9
New York 9 17 .346 11½
Indiana 5 24 .172 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 19 8 .704
Seattle 17 9 .654
Los Angeles 12 14 .462
Dallas 11 15 .423
Phoenix 11 16 .407 8
Minnesota 10 18 .357

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 78, New York 69

Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 78

Las Vegas 90, Indiana 77

Friday’s Games

Connecticut 94, Minnesota 84

Chicago 89, Dallas 83

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Top Stories