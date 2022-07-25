WNBA Glance

On Air: Business of Government Hour
The Associated Press
July 25, 2022
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 21 7 .750
Connecticut 19 9 .679 2
Washington 17 11 .607 4
Atlanta 12 16 .429 9
New York 10 17 .370 10½
Indiana 5 25 .167 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 20 8 .714
Seattle 18 10 .643 2
Los Angeles 12 15 .444
Dallas 12 15 .444
Phoenix 12 16 .429 8
Minnesota 10 19 .345 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 96, Indiana 86

Seattle 82, Atlanta 72

Connecticut 86, Minnesota 79

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. (2022 Commissioner’s Cup Final)

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

