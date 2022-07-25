WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 21 7 .750 — Connecticut 19 9 .679 2 Washington 17 11 .607 4 Atlanta 12 16 .429 9 New York 10 17 .370 10½ Indiana 5 25 .167 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 20 8 .714 — Seattle 18 10 .643 2 Los Angeles 12 15 .444 7½ Dallas 12 15 .444 7½ Phoenix 12 16 .429 8 Minnesota 10 19 .345 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 96, Indiana 86

Seattle 82, Atlanta 72

Connecticut 86, Minnesota 79

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. (2022 Commissioner’s Cup Final)

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

