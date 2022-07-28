WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 21 7 .750 — Connecticut 20 9 .690 1½ Washington 18 11 .621 3½ Atlanta 12 17 .414 9½ New York 10 17 .370 10½ Indiana 5 25 .167 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 20 8 .714 — Seattle 18 11 .621 2½ Los Angeles 12 15 .444 7½ Phoenix 12 16 .429 8 Dallas 12 16 .429 8 Minnesota 11 19 .367 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut 88, Seattle 83

Minnesota 92, Atlanta 85

Washington 87, Dallas 77

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

