Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
July 28, 2022 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 21 7 .750
Connecticut 20 9 .690
Washington 18 11 .621
Atlanta 12 17 .414
New York 10 17 .370 10½
Indiana 5 25 .167 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 20 8 .714
Seattle 18 11 .621
Los Angeles 12 15 .444
Phoenix 12 16 .429 8
Dallas 12 16 .429 8
Minnesota 11 19 .367 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut 88, Seattle 83

Minnesota 92, Atlanta 85

Washington 87, Dallas 77

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Top Stories