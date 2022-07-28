WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Connecticut
|20
|9
|.690
|1½
|Washington
|18
|11
|.621
|3½
|Atlanta
|12
|17
|.414
|9½
|New York
|10
|17
|.370
|10½
|Indiana
|5
|25
|.167
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Seattle
|18
|11
|.621
|2½
|Los Angeles
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|Phoenix
|12
|16
|.429
|8
|Dallas
|12
|16
|.429
|8
|Minnesota
|11
|19
|.367
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut 88, Seattle 83
Minnesota 92, Atlanta 85
Washington 87, Dallas 77
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Washington, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.
Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
