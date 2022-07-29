WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

L

Pct

GB x-Chicago

21

7

.750

— x-Connecticut

20

9

.690

1½ Washington

18

11

.621

3½ Atlanta

12

17

.414

9½ New York

10

17

.370

10½ Indiana

5

25

.167

17 WESTERN... READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 21 7 .750 — x-Connecticut 20 9 .690 1½ Washington 18 11 .621 3½ Atlanta 12 17 .414 9½ New York 10 17 .370 10½ Indiana 5 25 .167 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 20 8 .714 — Seattle 18 11 .621 2½ Phoenix 13 16 .448 7½ Los Angeles 12 16 .429 8 Dallas 12 16 .429 8 Minnesota 11 19 .367 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut 88, Seattle 83

Minnesota 92, Atlanta 85

Washington 87, Dallas 77

Phoenix 90, Los Angeles 80

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.