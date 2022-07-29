On Air: Leaders & Legends
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 21 7 .750
x-Connecticut 20 9 .690
Washington 18 11 .621
Atlanta 12 17 .414
New York 10 17 .370 10½
Indiana 5 25 .167 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 20 8 .714
Seattle 18 11 .621
Phoenix 13 16 .448
Los Angeles 12 16 .429 8
Dallas 12 16 .429 8
Minnesota 11 19 .367 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut 88, Seattle 83

Minnesota 92, Atlanta 85

Washington 87, Dallas 77

Phoenix 90, Los Angeles 80

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

