WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W
L
Pct
GB
x-Chicago
21
7
.750
—
x-Connecticut
20
9
.690
1½
Washington
18
11
.621
3½
Atlanta
12
17
.414
9½
New York
10
17
.370
10½
Indiana
5
25
.167
17
WESTERN...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|x-Connecticut
|20
|9
|.690
|1½
|Washington
|18
|11
|.621
|3½
|Atlanta
|12
|17
|.414
|9½
|New York
|10
|17
|.370
|10½
|Indiana
|5
|25
|.167
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Seattle
|18
|11
|.621
|2½
|Phoenix
|13
|16
|.448
|7½
|Los Angeles
|12
|16
|.429
|8
|Dallas
|12
|16
|.429
|8
|Minnesota
|11
|19
|.367
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut 88, Seattle 83
Minnesota 92, Atlanta 85
Washington 87, Dallas 77
Phoenix 90, Los Angeles 80
Friday’s Games
Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Washington, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.
Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.