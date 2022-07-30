WNBA Glance

On Air: Safe Money Radio
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 22 7 .759
x-Connecticut 20 9 .690 2
Washington 18 11 .621 4
Atlanta 12 17 .414 10
New York 10 18 .357 11½
Indiana 5 26 .161 18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 21 8 .724
Seattle 18 11 .621 3
Phoenix 13 16 .448 8
Los Angeles 12 16 .429
Dallas 12 16 .429
Minnesota 11 19 .367 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas 93, Indiana 72

Chicago 89, New York 81

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.

