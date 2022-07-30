WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

L

Pct

GB x-Chicago

22

7

.759

— x-Connecticut

20

9

.690

2 Washington

18

11

.621

4 Atlanta

12

17

.414

10 New York

10

18

.357

11½ Indiana

5

26

.161

18 WESTERN... READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 22 7 .759 — x-Connecticut 20 9 .690 2 Washington 18 11 .621 4 Atlanta 12 17 .414 10 New York 10 18 .357 11½ Indiana 5 26 .161 18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 21 8 .724 — Seattle 18 11 .621 3 Phoenix 13 16 .448 8 Los Angeles 12 16 .429 8½ Dallas 12 16 .429 8½ Minnesota 11 19 .367 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas 93, Indiana 72

Chicago 89, New York 81

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.