WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W
L
Pct
GB
x-Chicago
22
7
.759
—
x-Connecticut
20
9
.690
2
Washington
18
11
.621
4
Atlanta
12
17
.414
10
New York
10
18
.357
11½
Indiana
5
26
.161
18
WESTERN...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|x-Connecticut
|20
|9
|.690
|2
|Washington
|18
|11
|.621
|4
|Atlanta
|12
|17
|.414
|10
|New York
|10
|18
|.357
|11½
|Indiana
|5
|26
|.161
|18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Seattle
|18
|11
|.621
|3
|Phoenix
|13
|16
|.448
|8
|Los Angeles
|12
|16
|.429
|8½
|Dallas
|12
|16
|.429
|8½
|Minnesota
|11
|19
|.367
|10½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Friday’s Games
Las Vegas 93, Indiana 72
Chicago 89, New York 81
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Washington, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.
Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.