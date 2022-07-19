On Air: Panel Discussions
Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

The Associated Press
July 19, 2022 10:02 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

First Round
Friday, March 18
At Clive M. Beck Center
Lexington, Ky.

Bowling Green 82, Furman 61

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 77, Austin Peay 69

Nevada 76, Davidson 63

Cleveland St. 73, Northeastern 60

Saturday, March 19
Consolation Semifinal

Austin Peay 73, Furman 59

Davidson 90, Northeastern 65

Championship Semifinal

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 76, Bowling Green 67

Cleveland St. 58, Nevada 50

Sunday, March 20
Seventh Place

