World Cup winner Kleberson becomes NYC assistant coach

The Associated Press
July 20, 2022 2:38 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Kleberson, a midfielder on Brazil’s 2002 World Cup champions, was hired by Major League Soccer’s New York City on Wednesday as an assistant coach.

Now 43, Kleberson made 32 appearances for Brazil from 2002-10 and was with Manchester United (2003-05) and Beşiktaş (2005-07) during a club career from 1999-2016.

He had been an assistant coach with Philadelphia Union II in MLS Next Pro.

Nick Cushing became NYC’s interim coach last month when Ronny Delia left the MLS champions to become coach of Belgium’s Standard Liege.

