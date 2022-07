WTA Grand Est Open 88 Results

Friday

Friday

At Tennis Club de Contrexeville

Contrexeville, France

Purse: €115,000

Surface: Red clay

CONTREXEVILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Grand Est Open 88 at Tennis Club de Contrexeville (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Camilla Rosatello, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Jessika Ponchet, France, walkover.

Anna Bondar (1), Hungary, def. Olivia Gadecki, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Tereza Mihalikova (1), Slovakia, def. Laura-Ioana Paar, Romania, and Julia Lohoff, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

