WTA Hamburg European Open Results

Sunday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: €203,024

Surface: Red clay

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Sunday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Oksana Selekhmeteva (4), Russia, def. Noma Noha Akugue, Germany, 6-2, 6-2.

Joanne Zuger (8), Switzerland, def. Anastasia Gasanova (2), Russia, 7-6, 6-2.

Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Arianne Hartono (7), Netherlands, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik (10), Romania, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 5-7, 7-5, 7-6.

Sabine Lisicki, Germany, def. Kateryna Baindl (1), Ukraine, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Maria Carle (11), Argentina, def. Suzan Lamens (6), Netherlands, 6-0, 4-6, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Monica Niculescu and Irina Bara (1), Romania, def. Laura-Ioana Paar, Romania, and Julia Lohoff, Germany, 6-2, 7-5.

