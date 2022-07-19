WTA Hamburg European Open Results

Tuesday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: €203,024

Surface: Red clay

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Joanne Zuger, Switzerland, def. Jule Niemeier, Germany, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Laura Pigossi, Brazil, 6-1, 6-1.

