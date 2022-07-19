WTA Hamburg European Open Results

Tuesday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: €203,024
Surface: Red clay
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Joanne Zuger, Switzerland, def. Jule Niemeier, Germany, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Laura Pigossi, Brazil, 6-1, 6-1.
