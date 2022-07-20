WTA Hamburg European Open Results

Wednesday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: €203,024

Surface: Red clay

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (4), Belarus, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-2.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Maria Carle, Argentina, 6-1, 6-4.

