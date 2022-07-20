WTA Hamburg European Open Results

Wednesday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: €203,024
Surface: Red clay
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Aliaksandra Sasnovich (4), Belarus, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-2.
Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Maria Carle, Argentina, 6-1, 6-4.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.