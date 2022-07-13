WTA Hungarian Grand Prix Results

Wednesday

At Europe Tennis Center

Budapest, Hungary

Purse: €203,024

Surface: Red clay

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Anhelina Kalinina (4), Ukraine, 6-3, ret.

Zhang Shuai (6), China, def. Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, 7-5, 6-1.

