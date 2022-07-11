WTA Ladies Open Lausanne Results

Monday

At Stade-Lausanne Tennis Club

Lausanne, Switzerland

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Red clay

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Monday from Ladies Open Lausanne at Stade-Lausanne Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Olga Danilovic (2), Serbia, def. Anastasia Zakharova (7), Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Eva Lys, Germany, def. Katie Volynets (1), United States, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Sara Sorribes Tormo (4), Spain, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.