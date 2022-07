WTA Livesport Prague Open Results

Sunday

Sunday

At TK Sparta Praha

Prague

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Marie Bouzkova (8), Czech Republic, def. Anastasia Potapova (7), Russia, 6-0, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Angelina Gabueva and Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, def. Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, and Miyu Kato (3), Japan, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Yana Sizikova and Anastasia Potapova (4), Russia, def. Angelina Gabueva and Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

