WTA Livesport Prague Open Results

Monday

At TK Sparta Praha

Prague

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Monday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-2, 6-2.

Marie Bouzkova (8), Czech Republic, def. Sinja Kraus, Austria, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Ekaterina Yashina and Alena Fomina-Klotz, Russia, def. Jessy Rompies, Indonesia, and Peangtarn Plipuech, Thailand, 7-5, 7-5.

