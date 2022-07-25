WTA Livesport Prague Open Results

Monday
At TK Sparta Praha
Prague
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Monday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-2, 6-2.
Marie Bouzkova (8), Czech Republic, def. Sinja Kraus, Austria, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Ekaterina Yashina and Alena Fomina-Klotz, Russia, def. Jessy Rompies, Indonesia, and Peangtarn Plipuech, Thailand, 7-5, 7-5.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.