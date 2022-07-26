WTA Livesport Prague Open Results

Tuesday
At TK Sparta Praha
Prague
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Daria Snigur, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-2.
Alize Cornet (5), France, def. Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.
Lucie Havlickova, Czech Republic, def. Barbora Palicova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
