WTA Livesport Prague Open Results

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022 6:29 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At TK Sparta Praha

Prague

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Daria Snigur, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-2.

Alize Cornet (5), France, def. Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Lucie Havlickova, Czech Republic, def. Barbora Palicova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

