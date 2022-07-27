WTA Livesport Prague Open Results

Wednesday
At TK Sparta Praha
Prague
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Magda Linette, Poland, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-3.
Wang Qiang, China, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-1.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Angelina Gabueva and Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Elixane Lechemia, France, 6-3, 6-1.
