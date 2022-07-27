WTA Livesport Prague Open Results

Wednesday

At TK Sparta Praha

Prague

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-3.

Wang Qiang, China, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Angelina Gabueva and Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Elixane Lechemia, France, 6-3, 6-1.

