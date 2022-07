WTA Nordea Open Results

Monday

Monday

At Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad, Sweden

Purse: €115,000

Surface: Red clay

BASTAD, SWEDEN (AP) _ Results Monday from Nordea Open at Bastad Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Jang Su Jeong, South Korea, def. Clara Burel (3), France, 6-2, 6-1.

Rebeka Masarova, Spain, def. Grace Min, United States, 6-1, 0-6, 6-2.

Ipek Oz, Turkey, def. Kamilla Rakhimova (8), Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Lauren Davis (6), United States, def. Kajsa Rinaldo Persson, Sweden, 6-2, 6-1.

Irina Khromacheva, Russia, def. Peangtarn Plipuech, Thailand, 6-0, 6-0.

