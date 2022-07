WTA Nordea Open Results

Tuesday

Tuesday

At Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad, Sweden

Purse: €115,000

Surface: Red clay

BASTAD, SWEDEN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Nordea Open at Bastad Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Leolia Jeanjean, France, def. Varvara Flink, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Panna Udvardy (5), Hungary, def. Valentini Grammatikopoulou, Greece, 6-2, 7-5.

Caijsa Wilda Hennemann, Sweden, def. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

Yuan Yue, China, def. Olivia Tjandramulia, Australia, 6-3, 6-1.

Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, def. Francesca Di Lorenzo, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Mirjam Bjorklund, Sweden, def. Misaki Doi (7), Japan, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato (1), Japan, def. Jang Su Jeong, South Korea, and Lu Jia-Jing, China, 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.

Angelina Gabueva and Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, def. Leolia Jeanjean and Clara Burel, France, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Irina Khromacheva, Russia, def. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, and Rebeka Masarova, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.

Caijsa Wilda Hennemann, Sweden, and Elina Avanesyan, Russia, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Panna Udvardy (3), Hungary, 7-5, 6-3.

