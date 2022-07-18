WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

Monday

Monday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: €203,024

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Monday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Sara Sorribes Tormo (4), Spain, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Oceane Dodin, France, def. Matilde Paoletti, Italy, 6-4, 7-5.

Leolia Jeanjean, France, def. Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Andrea Gamiz, Venezuela, and Eva Vedder, Netherlands, def. Lucrezia Stefanini and Lisa Pigato, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

Angelina Gabueva and Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Ingrid Neel (4), United States, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.

