WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

Monday
At Country Time Club
Palermo, Italy
Purse: €203,024
Surface: Red clay
PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Monday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Sara Sorribes Tormo (4), Spain, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Oceane Dodin, France, def. Matilde Paoletti, Italy, 6-4, 7-5.
Leolia Jeanjean, France, def. Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Andrea Gamiz, Venezuela, and Eva Vedder, Netherlands, def. Lucrezia Stefanini and Lisa Pigato, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.
Angelina Gabueva and Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Ingrid Neel (4), United States, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.
