On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

The Associated Press
July 19, 2022 11:28 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: €203,024

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Yulia Putintseva (2), Kazakhstan, def. Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, 6-3, 6-1.

Anna Bondar (7), Hungary, def. Clara Burel, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-3, 6-3.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|26 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
7|26 TargetGov Meet the Experts - Develop...
7|26 Taking a Holistic Approach to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories