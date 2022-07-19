WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

Tuesday
At Country Time Club
Palermo, Italy
Purse: €203,024
Surface: Red clay
PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Yulia Putintseva (2), Kazakhstan, def. Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, 6-3, 6-1.
Anna Bondar (7), Hungary, def. Clara Burel, France, 6-4, 6-4.
Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-3, 6-3.
