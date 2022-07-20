WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

Wednesday

Wednesday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: €203,024

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Anna Bondar (7), Hungary, def. Panna Udvardy, Hungary, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Jessy Rompies, Indonesia, and Olivia Tjandramulia, Australia, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, and Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 7-5, 6-2.

Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Anna Danilina (2), Kazakhstan, def. Gabriela Lee, Romania, and Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, 4-6, 6-4, 10-2.

