WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

Friday
At Country Time Club
Palermo, Italy
Purse: €203,024
Surface: Red clay
PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Friday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Sara Sorribes Tormo (4), Spain, def. Anna Bondar (7), Hungary, 6-2, 6-3.
Irina-Camelia Begu (6), Romania, def. Diane Parry, France, 6-1, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Amina Anshba, Russia, and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Anna Danilina (2), Kazakhstan, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-6.
