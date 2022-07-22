WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

Friday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: €203,024

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Friday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Sara Sorribes Tormo (4), Spain, def. Anna Bondar (7), Hungary, 6-2, 6-3.

Irina-Camelia Begu (6), Romania, def. Diane Parry, France, 6-1, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Amina Anshba, Russia, and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Anna Danilina (2), Kazakhstan, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-6.

