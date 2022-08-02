On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

2-time champ Simona Halep advances to Toronto final

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 5:18 pm
< a min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania advanced to the National Bank Open’s final, beating Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday.

The 15th-seeded Halep won the tournament in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. Pegula was seeded seventh.

Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia faced 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the night semifinal

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric cultures within their agencies. We talk with FAA, FERC, NASA, NSF and USPTO about how they plan to make data accessible and trusted while maintaining governance.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News