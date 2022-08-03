On Air: Ask the CIO
2022 NFL Preseason Glance

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 5:41 pm
2 min read
      

All Times EDT
Hall of Fame Game
Thursday, Aug. 4

Jacksonville at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 11

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 18

Chicago at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19

Carolina at New England, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 22

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.

WEEK 3
Thursday Aug. 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

