2022 NFL Team Schedules

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 7:20 pm
9 min read
      

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
Baltimore Ravens

Sept. 11 at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 18 Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 25 at New England, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 2 Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 9 Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Oct. 16 at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 23 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 at Tampa Bay (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Nov. 7 at New Orleans (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 13 BYE

Nov. 20 Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 27 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 4 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 11 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 17/18 at Cleveland, TBD

Dec. 24 Atlanta (Sat), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 1 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 7/8 at Cincinnati, TBD

Buffalo Bills

Sept. 8 at L.A. Rams (Thu), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 19 Tennessee (Mon), 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 25 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 2 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 9 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 16 at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 23 BYE

Oct. 30 Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Nov. 6 at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 13 Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 20 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 at Detroit (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 at New England (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Dec. 11 N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 17/18 Miami, TBD

Dec. 24 at Chicago (Sat), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 2 at Cincinnati (Mon), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Jan. 7/8 New England, TBD

Cincinnati Bengals

Sept. 11 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 18 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 25 at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 Miami (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Oct. 9 at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Oct. 16 at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 23 Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 31 at Cleveland (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 6 Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 13 BYE

Nov. 20 at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Nov. 27 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 4 Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 11 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 18 at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 24 at New England (Sat), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 2 Buffalo (Mon), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Jan. 7/8 Baltimore, TBD

Cleveland Browns

Sept. 11 at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 18 N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 Pittsburgh (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Oct. 2 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 9 L.A. Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 16 New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 23 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 31 Cincinnati (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 6 BYE

Nov. 13 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 20 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 27 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 4 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 11 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 17/18 Baltimore, TBD

Dec. 24 New Orleans (Sat), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 1 at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 7/8 at Pittsburgh, TBD

Denver Broncos

Sept. 12 at Seattle (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Sept. 18 Houston, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 25 San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 2 at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 Indianapolis (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Oct. 17 at L.A. Chargers (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 23 N.Y. Jets, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 30 vs. Jacksonville (Wembley), 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Nov. 6 BYE

Nov. 13 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 20 Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 27 at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 4 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 11 Kansas City , 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Dec. 18 Arizona 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 25 at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m. (CBS/Nickelodeon)

Jan. 1 at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 7/8 L.A. Chargers, TBD

Houston Texans

Sept. 11 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 18 at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 25 at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 2 L.A. Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 9 at Jacksonville 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 17 BYE

Oct. 23 at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 30 Tennessee, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 Philadelphia (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Nov. 13 at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. CBS)

Nov. 20 Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 27 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 4 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 11 at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 18 Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 24 at Tennessee (Sat), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 1 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 7/8 at Indianapolis, TBD

Indianapolis Colts

Sept. 11 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 18 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 25 Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 2 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 at Denver (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Oct. 16 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 23 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 30 Washington, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 6 at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 13 at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 20 Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 28 Pittsburgh (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 4 at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Dec. 11 BYE

Dec. 17/18 at Minnesota, TBD

Dec. 26 L.A. Chargers (Mon) 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 7/8 Houston TBD

Jacksonville Jaguars

Sept. 11 at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 18 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 25 at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 2 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 9 Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 16 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 23 N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 30 vs Denver (Wembley), 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Nov. 6 Las Vegas, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 13 at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 20 BYE

Nov. 27 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 4 at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 11 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 18 Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 at N.Y. Jets (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Jan. 1 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 7/8 Tennessee, TBD

Kansas City Chiefs

Sept. 11 at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 L.A. Chargers (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sept. 25 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 2 at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 10 Las Vegas (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 16 Buffalo , 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 23 at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 30 BYE

Nov. 6 Tennessee, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Nov. 13 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 20 at L.A. Chargers,, 4:25 p.m.(CBS)

Nov. 27 L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 4 at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 11 at Denver, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Dec. 18 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 24 Seattle (Sat), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 1 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 7/8 at Las Vegas, TBD

Las Vegas Raiders

Sept. 11 at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 18 Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 25 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 2 Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 10 at Kansas City (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 16 BYE

Oct. 23 Houston, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 30 at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 6 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 13 Indianapolis, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 20 at Denver, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 27 at Seattle, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 4 L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at L.A. Rams (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Dec. 18 New England, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Dec. 24 at Pittsburgh (Sat), 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Jan. 1 San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 7/8 Kansas City, TBD

L.A. Chargers

Sept. 11 Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 at Kansas City (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sept. 25 Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 2 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 9 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 17 Denver (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 23 Seattle , 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 30 BYE

Nov. 6 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 13 at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Nov. 20 Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 27 at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 4 at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 11 Miami, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 18 Tennessee, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 26 at Indianapolis (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Jan. 7/8 at Denver, TBD

Miami Dolphins

Sept. 11 New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 18 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 25 Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 at Cincinnati (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Oct. 9 at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 16 Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 23 Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Oct. 30 at Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 6 at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 13 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 20 BYE

Nov. 27 Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 4 at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 11 at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 17/18 at Buffalo, TBD

Dec. 25 Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 1 at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 7/8 N.Y. Jets, TBD

New England Patriots

Sept. 11 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 18 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 25 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 2 at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 9 Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 16 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 24 Chicago (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 30 at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 6 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 13 BYE

Nov. 20 N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 at Minnesota (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 1 Buffalo (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Dec. 12 at Arizona (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 18 at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Dec. 24 Cincinnati (Sat), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 1 Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 7/8 at Buffalo, TBD

N.Y. Jets

Sept. 11 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 18 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 25 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 2 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 9 Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 16 at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 23 at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 30 New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 6 Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 13 BYE

Nov. 20 at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 27 Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 4 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 11 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 18 Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 Jacksonville (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Jan. 1 at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 7/8 at Miami, TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers

Sept. 11 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 18 New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 at Cleveland (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Oct. 2 N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 9 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 16 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 23 at Miami, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Oct. 30 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 6 BYE

Nov. 13 New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 20 Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Nov. 28 at Indianapolis (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 4 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 11 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 18 at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 24 Las Vegas (Sat), 8:15 p.m. NFLN

Jan. 1 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 7/8 Cleveland, TBD

Tennessee Titans

Sept. 11 N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 19 at Buffalo (Mon), 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 25 Las Vegas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 2 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 9 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 16 BYE

Oct. 23 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 30 at Houston, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 6 at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Nov. 13 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 at Green Bay (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Nov. 27 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 4 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 11 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 18 at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 24 Houston (Sat), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 Dallas (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Jan. 7/8 at Jacksonville, TBD

